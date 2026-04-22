Manipur: Two among police personnel arrested over NH-02 violence in Imphal’s Koirengei crossing

Manipur police arrested two individuals, including a serving police personnel, for allegedly engaging in violent activities at Koirengei crossing along National Highway 2 (India) in Imphal East district.

According to Manipur Police, the arrests were made on April 21 following an incident in which the accused were reportedly involved in blocking traffic and instigating unrest by burning debris on the roadway. The individuals have been identified as Thoudam Gojendro Singh and Pukhrambam Imo Chinglemba, both residents of Tingri Makha Leikai.

Police officials stated that the accused allegedly targeted security forces deployed in the area by using slingshots and pelting stones during the disturbance. The actions were said to have disrupted movement along the highway, which serves as a key arterial route connecting Imphal with Dimapur.

Authorities confirmed that Thoudam Gojendro Singh is a personnel of Manipur Police. The involvement of a serving police member in the incident is expected to be subject to further departmental inquiry in addition to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Security forces have since restored order at the site, and normal vehicular movement has resumed. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the violence and to identify any additional individuals involved.