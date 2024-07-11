Manipur Police arrested two individuals from Nambul Mapal, Paona Bazar on July 10. The suspects, identified as Kangabam Lenin Singh (43) and Toijam Shantikishore (50), both associated with the Arambai Tengol group, were apprehended in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

During the operation, police recovered:

- One INSAS Rifle with a magazine and 16 live rounds of ammunition

- One .38 Pistol with a magazine and 3 live rounds of ammunition

- One Maruti Gypsy

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the suspects' activities and potential connections.