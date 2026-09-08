Manipur: Two arrested for killing of Assam man at Thangal Bazar

Manipur Police have arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a man from Assam, who was allegedly stabbed to death outside Axis Bank at Thangal Bazar in Imphal on Monday night, September 7.

The victim, a resident of Borojalenga village in Silchar, Assam, was reportedly staying at Thangal Bazar. He was allegedly killed by slashing his neck with a machete on September 7.

According to a police statement, an FIR was registered at City Police Station following the incident and an investigation was launched to identify those involved and establish the motive behind the killing.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yendrembam Paona Singh, 60, and Laishram Ngongo Meitei, 39, both residents of Kanglasiphai Makha Leikai.

During the investigation, Paona Singh allegedly admitted to the crime, telling police that he carried out the attack as an act of revenge following a fallout with the victim over alleged dealings involving contraband ganja.

Police said Paona Singh had travelled to Thangal Bazar with the alleged intention of killing the victim and allegedly slashed his neck with a machete during the attack.

The police have seized blood-stained clothes allegedly worn by Paona Singh at the time of the incident and recovered a two-wheeler reportedly used by the accused to reach the crime scene.

Efforts are underway to recover the machete allegedly used in the murder.

Further investigation is underway, police said.