Manipur: Two arrested in Lilong with 15,000 Tramadol capsules worth of narcotics seized

Lilong Police Station arrested two residents of Lilong Nungei on September 14 in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of suspected pharmaceutical narcotics.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Faruk (28), son of Md. Bashir, and Mrs. Khusida (40), wife of late Md. Ibrahim.

According to police, 50 boxes containing 15,000 capsules of “Tramadol Hydrochloride TRAMANIL” were seized during the operation. The total quantity of the seized capsules was approximately 7 kg.

Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the capsules and to determine the involvement of the arrested persons in the alleged illegal possession or distribution of the pharmaceutical drug.