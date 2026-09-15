Manipur: Two arrested in Lilong with 15,000 Tramadol capsules worth of narcotics seized
Lilong police arrested two Lilong Nungei residents after seizing 15,000 suspected Tramadol capsules on 14 September. Investigators are now tracing the capsules' source and destination while examining the pair's alleged role.
- Those arrested were Md. Faruk, 28, and Mrs. Khusida, 40
- Police said the seized stock comprised 50 boxes of TRAMANIL capsules
- The recovered pharmaceutical narcotics weighed about 7 kg in total
Lilong Police Station arrested two residents of Lilong Nungei on September 14 in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of suspected pharmaceutical narcotics.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Faruk (28), son of Md. Bashir, and Mrs. Khusida (40), wife of late Md. Ibrahim.
According to police, 50 boxes containing 15,000 capsules of “Tramadol Hydrochloride TRAMANIL” were seized during the operation. The total quantity of the seized capsules was approximately 7 kg.
Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the capsules and to determine the involvement of the arrested persons in the alleged illegal possession or distribution of the pharmaceutical drug.
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