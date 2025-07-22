Manipur: Two arrested in POCSO case in Imphal East

Manipur Police have arrested two young men in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor in Tellou Mayai Leikai, under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district.

The incident, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has sparked serious concern in the local community.

The suspects, identified as Kshtrimayum Ajoy (20) of Tellou Mayai Leikai and Mangsatabam Ajay (21) of Nongada Kameng Khunjao, were apprehended on July 20. Both are residents of Imphal East district.

Authorities confirmed that swift action was taken following the filing of the complaint, and the investigation is ongoing. Police officials have assured that all legal procedures under the POCSO Act are being strictly followed.