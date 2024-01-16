The Manipur Police on Monday arrested two people in connection with the killing of a senior police officer in Moreh in the Tengnoupal district last year.

In a police statement, security personnel observed two persons, identified as Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate, who opened fire on the vehicles of the security forces during round patrolling near Moreh College around 4:30 pm on Monday. The accused hid in a cluster of houses to avoid being captured.

On being fired upon, the security forces immediately retaliated and cordoned off the houses where the accused were hiding, according to the police statement.



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Today (15/01/2024) at around 4:30 pm, during round patrolling of Manipur Police Special CDO Teams near Moreh College, the security personnel observed two suspected individuals who opened fire on vehicles of security personnel and ran into a cluster of houses. On being fired upon,… pic.twitter.com/JMpOkpNOkV — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 15, 2024

Taking to its X hanle Manipur police said, "Today (15/01/2024) at around 4:30 pm, during round patrolling of Manipur Police Special CDO Teams near Moreh College, the security personnel observed two suspected individuals who opened fire on vehicles of security personnel and ran into a cluster of houses. On being fired upon, the security forces immediately retaliated and cordoned off the suspected houses near Moreh College. During the operation, the two suspicious individuals were chased and overpowered using minimum force and were detained for verification. On spot verification, they disclosed themselves as (a)Name : Philip khaikholal khongsai s/o (L) Marcus Khongsai of New Moreh Ward no 8. (b)Hemkholal Mate S/o (L) Onkholun Mate of K. Moulsang Village"

Chingtham Anand Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh, was shot at by miscreants at Moreh on October 31, 2023. He later succumbed to his injuries.