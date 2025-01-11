Two individuals were apprehended at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Saturday, January 11 for attempting to smuggle 31.68 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) to Delhi.

The duo, identified as Rojit Chongtham, son of Ch. Mobimacha Singh from Singjamei Chongtham Leikai in Imphal West, and Sarangthem Dingku, son of S. Ingocha Singh from Kakching Khunou Thingnam Bokul Leikai in Kakching district, were booked on Indigo flight 6E-2417 bound for Delhi.

During routine baggage screening at the airport, CISF personnel detected the contraband concealed in three separate bags. Police reports revealed that the bags contained 16.520 kg of cannabis in a red bag, 9.580 kg in a black bag, and 5.680 kg in a green bag, collectively weighing 31.78 kg.

Following the discovery, both the accused and the confiscated cannabis were handed over to Singjamei police station for further investigation. Airport authorities confirmed that the contraband was identified during X-ray baggage scans.

Police are currently probing the origin of the cannabis and investigating potential links to a broader drug trafficking network.



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