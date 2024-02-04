Manipur Police apprehended two individuals, Md Azad Khan (24 years) and Khullakpam Yunush Khan (25 years), on February 4. The arrest took place at Martyr’s Park Mao, under Mao Police Station in Senapati District.

The suspects, identified as Md Azad Khan, son of Md. Oli of Lilong Ushoipokpi, Thoubal District, and Khullakpam Yunush Khan, son of late Kh. Razao of Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai, Imphal East District, were found in possession of a suspected banned substance - brown sugar. The illicit substance was concealed in 14 soap cases, with a total weight of 172.08 grams.

The Manipur Police registered a case at Mao Police Station and investigations are currently underway to uncover further details about the origin and distribution network of the seized brown sugar.