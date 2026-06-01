Manipur: Two arrested with suspected brown sugar worth crores near CMC hospital at Koirengei

Security forces arrested two persons and seized 1.425 kg of suspected brown sugar during an operation conducted near CMC Hospital at Koirengei in Manipur on Monday, June 1, officials said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Purna Bahadur Karke (40), a resident of Kanglatongbi Hatik Khuwa in Kangpokpi district, and Lovingson (37) of Kanglatongbi Santipur. According to officials, Karke was serving as a Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel in Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, security personnel recovered approximately 1.425 kg of suspected brown sugar, including the weight of the carry bag used for transportation. A Honda Activa scooter allegedly used in connection with the transportation of the contraband was also seized.

The arrested individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Officials said efforts are underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the suspected narcotics consignment, while further investigation is in progress to determine possible links to larger drug trafficking networks operating in the region.