Manipur: Two asian giant tortoises rescued in Tamenglong, handed over for conservation

Two Asian Giant Tortoises (Manouria emys), locally known as Leikang Thengu in Manipuri and Guiphop in Rongmei, were rescued and handed over to forest authorities in Tamenglong district.

The tortoises were received by the District Forest Officer (DFO) Tamenglong, Kharibam Hitler Singh, along with RFO Joel Gangmei and staff of the Tamenglong Forest Division. One tortoise, weighing approximately 16 kg, was handed over by SDO Tousem, Paul Nangsha MCS, from Vanchengphai village, while a second tortoise, weighing around 5 kg was brought in by village youth Simeon Gangmei of Tongtao.



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Both rescued reptiles are set to be transferred to the Manipur Zoological Park, under the supervision of Director Laishram Birmangol Singh. The move is part of efforts to strengthen artificial incubation and breeding of the Asian Giant Tortoise in collaboration with the India Turtle Conservation Program (ITCP).

The Asian Giant Tortoise is a critically endangered species native to Northeast India and is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (Amended 2022), highlighting its protected status. Authorities emphasized that such conservation initiatives are crucial for the survival of the species and for preserving biodiversity in the region.