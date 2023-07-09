Suspected miscreants on July 8 carried out separate attacks, resulting in injuries to two civilians and a state force personnel in Bishnupur district. The violence follows previous clashes on July 6.

Efforts by additional security forces have been underway since the initial violence to establish a buffer zone and prevent further incidents of firing.

Despite these measures, intermittent firing between the two communities persisted during the nights of July 7 and July 8, particularly in the areas of Awang Leikai and Phoisingphai.One non-fatal casualty involving a Manipur Police Commando was reported in the early hours of July 8.

No firing incidents occurred in the general area on the night of July 8 and July 9.



In one of the attacks, a Bishnupur District Police Commando personnel sustained a bullet injury to his left ankle when suspected miscreants targeted the state force bunker using sniper rifles.

The incident occurred at Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Mamang Leikai in the early hours of July 8. The injured individual, identified as 43-year-old Kambam Rameshor from Yairipok Khoirom, received immediate medical attention at the Bishnupur district hospital before being transferred to Raj Medicity for further treatment.

Additionally, a civilian who had gone to his field was also targeted by miscreants, sustaining bullet injuries at approximately 8:50 am on July 8. The attack took place at Phubala Maning Leikai Chingya Loukon, located 4 km north of Moirang Police Station under Bishnupur district. Central forces were present in the area to provide protection to the villagers.

Instead of retaliating against the miscreants, the nearby Sikh regiment personnel mistakenly fired towards the farmers. The injured civilian, identified as 40-year-old Yumnam Ranjan, was struck below the hips and was promptly treated at Bishnupur District Hospital before being transferred to Raj Medicity for further medical care.

Another civilian, 18-year-old Md Waris Khan, fell victim to mortar splinters resulting from an unknown miscreant firing a mortar from the Thangjing foothill area. The mortar struck Khan's house, causing injuries. After receiving medical treatment, he was subsequently discharged from the hospital.