Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Naransena area.

The police stated that the attack began at midnight and continued till 2:15 am in the area.

The personnel are from CRPF's 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

As per sources, on April 27, around 00:45 hours, armed groups reportedly fired towards a village in the Naransena area, under the jurisdiction of the Moirang police station, Bishnupur District.



Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha Election: EVMs damaged in Ukhrul; miscreants target polling stations

The bomb, fired by the armed groups, fell and exploded inside the outpost of B/128 Bn CRPF at Narayansena.

Further, the explosion resulted in injuries to four personnel: Insp/Gd Jadav Das, SI/GD N Sarkar, HC/GD Arup Saini, and CT/GD Aftab Hussain while SI/GD N Sakar and HC/GD Arup Saini succumbed to their injuries.