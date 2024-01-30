Fresh violence erupted today in Manipur after a gun battle took place at the periphery area of the state's Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, reportedly causing the death of two persons.

As per reports, firing took place at Koutruk, which is an adjoining areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West, today afternoon at around 2:30 pm.

Sources stated that unknown armed miscreants opened fire at village volunteers during the incident. As per sources, two persons have been reported to be killed in the incident. The two deceased have been identified as Nongthombam Michael, 33, and Meisnam Khaba, 23.

Manipur Police has also confirmed that two persons have died in the firing incident in the adjoining area of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

Meanwhile, three other persons have been injured in the incident.

The injured persons have in the meantime been admitted to the RIMS hospital in state capital Imphal. The dead bodies have also been kept at the RIMS hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to be tense at Koutruk after the fresh violence today.

The police in the meantime have strengthened vigil in the sensitive areas. The police have stated that movement of vehicles with essential commodities have been ensured on the National Highways 2 and 37.

"Movement of 299 and 193 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," said the police in a press statement.

The police also stated that a total of 139 checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. Police also stated that they have detained 233 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

Search operations and area domination were also conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The police has also stated that a large cache of arms and ammunition have been seized in the district of Churachandpur.

Noteworthy is that earlier on January 27, violence erupted in the state after two instances of gunfights broke out at two different locations near the adjoining areas between the districts of Imphal East and Kangpokpi.

The first instance of gunfire on January 27 broke out Satang Molsang near Khamenlok area. While one person reportedly died, four other persons sustained injuries in the gunfight. Following this, another instance of gunfight broke out the same day (January 27) from Govajang in the adjoining areas between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

Prior to the two incidents of firing on January 27, Manipur witnessed the death of four persons in two incidents of violence earlier this month.