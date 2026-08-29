Manipur: Two killed, six injured in factional clash involving ZUF groups

Two cadres were killed and six others injured in suspected factional clashes between the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and its ZUF-Jenchui and ZUF-Kamson factions in Manipur's Noney district over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Fresh gunfire was heard around 6 am on Saturday between Nungtek Part II and Haochong, about 5 km northeast of the Noney district headquarters. The firing was suspected to have involved cadres of the two rival factions.

Local Meira Paibi members and police personnel reportedly attempted to reach the area but could not proceed due to security concerns.

Security forces later confirmed that a ZUF-J cadre, identified as Jangailung, 29, a self-styled 2nd Lieutenant of the outfit from Muktina village, was killed in the gunfight. Six other cadres of the same faction were reportedly injured.

Officials said armed cadres suspected to belong to the ZUF-K faction carried out an ambush at Nungtek village under Noney police station. Heavy firing, accompanied by explosions, continued for several minutes.

Jangailung sustained multiple bullet and splinter injuries and died in the incident, while the six injured were evacuated and admitted to two separate hospitals in Imphal, officials said.

The latest incident came a day after another internal clash between the two factions at Oktan village under Noney police station.

According to a police report, the earlier clash took place between around 3.30 pm and 4 pm at Oktan village under Haochong sub-division, approximately 21 km northeast of Noney police station.

Police received reliable information about the firing and subsequently learnt that a cadre suspected to be associated with the ZUF-K faction had succumbed to bullet injuries.

The deceased was identified as Dingtiplung Gonmei alias Nguiba Gonmei, the self-styled chief secretary of ZUF-K, officials said.

The back-to-back clashes have raised concerns over further escalation of factional violence in the Noney-Haochong area. There was, however, no separate official confirmation of casualties from Saturday morning's firing at the time of reporting.

Neither of the two factions has issued an official statement on the incidents.

The Zeliangrong United Front is an armed underground outfit that entered into a tripartite Cessation of Operations (CoO) agreement with the Centre and the Manipur government in New Delhi on December 27-28, 2022.

A Joint Monitoring Group was subsequently constituted under the agreement to monitor compliance with the established ground rules.