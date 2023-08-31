At least two Meiteis village volunteers were killed and four others injured in a bomb attack by suspected Kuki miscreants in Thamnapokpi Maning Leikai under Moirang police station in Bishnupur district on August 31.

The incident took place at around 2:00 pm when the militants lobbed a bomb at a group of volunteers who were patrolling the area. The bomb exploded, killing two volunteers and injuring four others.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The attack comes amid a recent surge in violence in the area. On August 29, suspected Kuki miscreants had allegedly opened fire at farmers who were working in paddy fields in Naranseina Maning Loubuk, a Meitei village. In the attack, one village volunteer was killed and seven people were injured.

Combined forces of state and central forces rushed to the side and retaliated the attack.

On second day, at lest six civilian and two IRB personal were injures during the gun fight. An unofficial report claimed that five militants might have killed in the gunfight too.