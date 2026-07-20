Manipur: Two militant bunkers destroyed in Ukhrul, three KYKL cadres held near Indo-Myanmar border

Security forces destroyed two militant bunkers and recovered arms and ammunition during a joint operation in Manipur's Ukhrul district, while three active cadres of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfit were arrested near the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel district, police said on July 20.

According to police, the joint operation was carried out on July 20 at Thawai Kuki village and its surrounding areas in Ukhrul district, where two bunkers were demolished.

During the operation, security personnel recovered two single-barrel rifles, 10 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, one ammunition waist belt or pouch, and one pistol along with a magazine.

In a separate operation on July 19, security forces apprehended three active KYKL cadres from the vicinity of Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No. 50 under Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district.

The arrested militants have been identified as self-styled Lance Corporal Heikrujam Builder (36), a resident of Khongjom Tengol Leikai in Thoubal district; self-styled Lance Corporal Lanchenba Sarma, alias Puremba alias Kongam (24), of Keibi Khullen Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district; and self-styled Lance Corporal Khoirampam Raison, alias Rangu, alias Chaoba, alias Jenith (34), of Awang Sekmai Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

Police said further investigation is underway.