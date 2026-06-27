Manipur: Two militant cadres arrested in separate operations

Security forces arrested two alleged militant cadres in separate operations carried out in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on June 25 and 26, the Manipur Police said.

In the first operation on June 26, security forces arrested Buyamayum Pingku, 27, an alleged active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP (PWG)], from Khomidok Umang Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. The police identified the accused as a resident of Khomidok Masjid Maning.

In a separate operation on June 25, security forces arrested Md. Azad Khan, 46, an alleged active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei) [UNLF(P)], from Sangaiprou FCI Road under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

According to the police, Khan, a resident of Borayangbi Thongkha in Bishnupur district, was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of arms. A Tata Safari DiCOR bearing registration number MN-04A-4696 was seized during the operation.