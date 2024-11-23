Two more persons were arrested in Manipur for allegedly being involved in vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, police said on Saturday.

With these arrests, the number of people apprehended for arson at the residences of MLAs reached 34.

Police also said that they are examining inputs and looking for additional suspects in various localities of Imphal Valley for arson incidents on November 16.

An investigation into the incidents of vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators is underway, the officer said.



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Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the residences of ministers and MLAs during ongoing agitations in the state.

While expressing solidarity with those protesting peacefully against the killings of innocent civilians, the CM denounced acts of violence and looting carried out under the guise of democratic movements.

“I already said and condemned. Those who are genuinely agitating against the killings of innocent people are genuine, and we support their movement and agitation because everyone has the right to democratically agitate. But in the name of the democratic movement, some gangs have looted, burned ministers' houses, and looted their properties,” said CM Singh.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has initiated appropriate legal action against the perpetrators. “We have already identified those responsible through CCTV footage. I feel ashamed to express publicly that such actions are happening in Manipur, where looting is taking place in the name of agitation. This is a matter of shame. We will take legal action,” he added.