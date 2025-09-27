Manipur: Two PLA cadres arrested in connection with September 19 ambush on Assam Rifles

Security forces have made a major breakthrough in the investigation of the September 19 ambush on 33 Assam Rifles at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district, with the arrest of two active cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA).



The arrested individuals have been identified as:



Thongram Sadananda Singh alias Ngachik alias Purakpa (18), a resident of Wangbal Heiruthong Leikai, Thoubal district. He has been formally arrested.



S/S Lt Corporal Chongtham Mahesh alias Momo alias Amo Singh (51), a senior member of the banned outfit from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Imphal West district. Associated with the PLA since 1990, he was apprehended in Guwahati, Assam with assistance from the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station.



Authorities confirmed that these arrests come soon after the capture of a prime accused in the same case. The crackdown marks a significant step in dismantling the network behind the ambush, while further investigation is currently underway.