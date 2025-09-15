Manipur: Two rivers overflow in Imphal valley, agricultural land submerged

Severe flooding has struck Manipur’s Imphal valley after two major rivers breached embankments on Sunday night, September 14, inundating large stretches of farmland and residential areas.

Officials confirmed on Monday that the situation has left several areas underwater and hundreds displaced.

The Iril river overflowed at Kehrietago, inundating paddy fields, homes and roads across Imphal East district. Similarly, the Wangjing river crossed the danger level, submerging Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing areas in Thoubal district.

A relief camp set up at the Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was itself badly waterlogged, while an iron bridge at Yairipok in Thoubal was swept away by the strong current, cutting off road connectivity between villages in Imphal East and Thoubal districts.



Also Read: Manipur: Fresh violence erupts in Churachandpur, residences of Kuki-Zo leaders torched by miscreants

Rescue operations are underway. The Manipur Fire Services teams evacuated more than 100 stranded residents from Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East and moved them to temporary shelters.

The floods also affected the residential compound of Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra at Wangkhem in Thoubal district, officials added.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as fears of further river breaches persist, with residents appealing for urgent government intervention to restore connectivity and prevent further damage.