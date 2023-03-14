Manipur Police on March 14 arrested two thieves red-handed while driving a stolen Mahindra Bolero on the NH-02 between Imphal and Churachandpur district in the state, an official said.

The police nabbed the thieves after during an operation by a joint team from the Bishnupur police and Nambol police station based on intelligence reports that some unidentified people had stolen a Bolero vehicle belonging to an owner from Keinou bazaar.

As per the official, a Mahindra Bolero was stopped at a regular checkpoint in Bishnupur at around 4 am on March 14 during the operation that was being supervised by the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Bishnupur District, M Herojit.

The police determined that the black vehicle was taken from a location in Sagolband in Manipur's Imphal west district after questioning each of them separately in the preliminary stages, the officer claimed.

The arrests and seizure of the vehicle were made while they were driving down the Bolero from Imphal toward Churachandpur district headquarters, the officer maintained.

Following the arrests, one more car white in color was also seized from their possession, the officer disclosed.