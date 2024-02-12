Two village volunteers were injured after armed miscreants launched an attack in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday evening, police said.

Reports have stated that the injured have been shifted to a private hospital and at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) at Imphal.

Heavy exchange of fire has been reported between armed individuals at Pukhao Santipur in Imphal East district and the neighboring hill range, according to police reports. Security forces are trying to bring the situation under control, as per reports.

Pukhao, which shares the district boundary with Kangpokpi, has witnessed several incidents of gunfight since violence broke out in May last year.

Noteworthy is that violence had been witnessed on February 7 in Imphal East district after armed miscreants launched attack at Itham Moirang Purel. Just one day prior to that, armed miscreants with sophisticated weapons carried out attack at Tumukhong.

The peripheral areas between the districts of Imphal East and the hill district of Kangpokpi have been witnessing skirmishes and firings in-between intervals which show that the situation in Manipur is quite far from over. Armed miscreants from both sides have been targeting each other with which have led to several deaths since January this year.