Manipur: Two youths arrested at Imphal airport with over 21 kg of cannabis

Security forces arrested two passengers at Imphal Airport on Monday, September 29 after recovering a large quantity of cannabis concealed in their luggage.



According to officials, a total of 21.420 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the security screening process. The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Vikash Singh (20), a resident of Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai in Imphal West district, and Ngangbam Nelson Meitei (19), hailing from Takyel Kolom Leikai Takyel Mapal, also in Imphal West.



Both accused were immediately taken into custody and handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action. Investigations are underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.



Authorities highlighted that the seizure underscores the vigilance of security personnel at the airport in preventing the trafficking of illegal substances.