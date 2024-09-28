One of the three individuals who went missing while traveling to attend the SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi has been rescued. The three lost contact with their families around 3 p.m. yesterday.

The rescued person, identified as Ningombam Johnson Singh, son of N. Sanjoy from Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai was saved by the Army stationed at Leimakhong and later handed over to Imphal West Police. However, despite his rescue, Johnson's family has not yet been able to meet him. Police have informed the family that Johnson has been taken to New Keithelmanbi to participate in the recruitment test.

The other two individuals, Oinam Thoithoi Singh from Thoubal Leishangthem Awang Leikai and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh from Thoubal Khekman Wangmataba Mayai Leikai, are still missing. Their last known mobile signal was traced to Kanglatombi, suggesting they may have taken a wrong route, possibly following Google Maps.

In response, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed during a public meeting at Thoubal Khekman Jila Keithel. The JAC has submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal District, urging immediate action to rescue the two missing individuals. L. Subol, Convenor of the Peace and Relief Committee, met with the Additional Superintendent of Police, calling for expedited efforts to trace the missing persons.

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