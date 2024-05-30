The Sangai International University in Churachandpur, Manipur, has been officially derecognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) due to its persistent non-compliance with regulatory requirements. This development took effect following a Show Cause Notice issued on December 19, 2023.

Established in June 2015 as a State Private University by the Government of Manipur, Sangai International University initially found its place on the UGC's list of recognized universities. However, its subsequent failure to provide necessary information for inspection, despite repeated requests from the UGC, has led to this decisive action.

The UGC, through a series of letters dating back to July 3, 2015, and continuing through January 11, 2021, sought essential information from the university to facilitate inspections and ensure compliance with educational standards. Despite these efforts, the university did not respond adequately. The situation escalated with the issuance of the Show Cause Notice, which gave the university an ultimatum to justify why it should not be removed from the UGC list under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Further to this, a copy of the Show Cause Notice was sent to the Department of Higher Education, Government of Manipur, urging immediate intervention and feedback. However, both the university and the state government failed to provide any satisfactory response.

As a consequence, the UGC has now removed Sangai International University from its list of recognized universities. This means the university is no longer authorized to offer any UGC-approved undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral degrees. The derecognition renders any degrees issued by the university invalid for higher education and employment purposes.

The UGC has advised prospective students and their parents to refrain from seeking admission to any programs offered by Sangai International University effective immediately. The commission stated that without UGC recognition, degrees from this institution hold no validity.