Manipur: Ukhrul Kuki body issues 48-hour ultimatum, warns of total shutdown from August 5

The Kuki Civil Society Organisations Working Committee (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government, warning that it will enforce a total shutdown from August 5 if authorities fail to end what it described as a "selective economic blockade" allegedly targeting Kuki-Zo people in Ukhrul district.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the committee clarified that its ongoing counter economic blockade on National Highway-202 has "no connection whatsoever" with the United Naga Council's blockade on National Highway-2, asserting that the two protests are based on different issues.

The WCKCSOs alleged that certain Tangkhul and Meitei groups have imposed a selective blockade at Seijang, Yaingangpokpi, Wunghon and Sokvao along NH-202, obstructing the movement of essential commodities meant for the Kuki-Zo community.

The committee said that while the UNC blockade is linked to demands for justice for six slain Zeliangrong men, its own agitation is aimed at ensuring "equal dignity and equal survival" for the Kuki-Zo people and ending what it termed discriminatory restrictions.

"A highway cannot be a lifeline for one people and a blockade for another," the organisation said, arguing that NH-202 cannot continue serving the rest of Manipur while denying one community access to food, medicines and other essential supplies.

Claiming that a week of peaceful protests has failed to produce any response from the authorities, the WCKCSOs announced a 48-hour ultimatum effective from midnight of August 3 until midnight of August 5, demanding immediate action to restore unrestricted movement of essential goods.

The committee warned that if the government does not "separately, directly and effectively" address the issue, it will launch a total shutdown across the area from midnight of August 5.

The organisation also urged the government not to conflate its agitation with the UNC blockade or ongoing peace initiatives, saying the situation in Ukhrul represents a separate humanitarian issue requiring independent intervention.

"No democracy can expect one community to keep its roads open while its own people are selectively deprived of food and essential commodities," the committee said, adding that its restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

The WCKCSOs said the government now faces a clear choice — end the alleged selective blockade immediately or bear responsibility for the consequences of continued inaction.