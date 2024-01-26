In the midst of ongoing challenges faced by Manipur, Machihan Sasa, an extraordinary Longpi Potter from Ukhrul, has brought pride to the state with his commitment to preserving the ancient tradition of Longpi pottery. Born on April 10, 1950, Sasa has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri in the category of Art (Craft - Pottery - Black) at the age of 73.

Longpi pottery, a rare art form with roots tracing back to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC), is characterized by its use of black serpentine stone and brown clay, all crafted without the aid of a potter's wheel. Sasa, often referred to as the "Earthen Alchemist," has dedicated five decades to this unique craft, making significant contributions to Manipur's cultural heritage.

One of the distinctive features of Longpi pottery is its ability to enhance the taste of food during cooking, setting it apart from conventional pots and pans. Sasa, with his masterful skills, has not only created a wide range of Longpi pottery products, including cooking pots and teacups, but has also infused new designs inspired by Manipuri folk art.

Beyond his artistic endeavors, Machihan Sasa has played a pivotal role in the revival of Longpi pottery by training over 300 individuals. This effort not only ensures the preservation of the ancient art form but also serves as a sustainable source of income for villagers involved in the craft.