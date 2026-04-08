Manipur: UKNA denies role in Tronglaobi attack that killed two children, calls allegations baseless

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA) has issued a clarification denying any involvement in the recent attack on civilians at Tronglaobi in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, describing the allegations as baseless and misleading.

In a statement, the UKNA said attempts to link the organisation to the incident appear to be a deliberate effort to misattribute responsibility in an already sensitive and volatile situation. It reiterated that its stated objective remains the pursuit of a political solution within the framework of the Constitution of India.

The group asserted that it does not support or engage in violence against civilians under any circumstances, including vulnerable groups such as children. It further maintained that its role has been focused on safeguarding buffer zones to prevent escalation between communities and preserve stability in conflict-affected areas.

According to the statement, the organisation exercised restraint despite alleged provocation, claiming that tensions had escalated when a mob breached buffer zones and advanced towards a security position near P. Gelmol Kuki Village. The UKNA argued that such restraint demonstrates its non-involvement in the Tronglaobi incident.

The organisation also acknowledged the role of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), commending its response in managing the situation and preventing further escalation at a critical juncture.

Additionally, the UKNA rejected reports claiming that three of its members had been arrested in connection with the incident, stating that such reports are false and unverified. It urged media organisations and authorities to exercise caution and responsibility, warning that premature or inaccurate reporting could aggravate tensions and deepen mistrust in an already fragile environment.