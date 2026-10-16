Assam Rifles apprehended a senior United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre and recovered a pistol, ammunition and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The operation was conducted at D Vaison village, where the individual, identified as ANE, was allegedly involved in extortion, illegal fund-raising, arms and contraband smuggling, and recruitment activities.

The security personnel recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, five rounds of ammunition, two IEDs, a smartphone and a Baofeng handheld radio during the operation.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items were subsequently handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further legal proceedings.