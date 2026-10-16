Manipur: UKNA militant arrested, arms and ammunition seized
Assam Rifles apprehended a senior UKNA cadre and seized arms and IEDs in Churachandpur. The suspect and recovered items were handed to police for further legal proceedings.
- Operation took place at D Vaison village in Churachandpur district
- Authorities identified the apprehended senior cadre by the initials ANE
- He allegedly handled extortion, illegal fundraising, smuggling and recruitment activities
Assam Rifles apprehended a senior United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre and recovered a pistol, ammunition and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.
The operation was conducted at D Vaison village, where the individual, identified as ANE, was allegedly involved in extortion, illegal fund-raising, arms and contraband smuggling, and recruitment activities.
The security personnel recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, five rounds of ammunition, two IEDs, a smartphone and a Baofeng handheld radio during the operation.
The apprehended individual and the recovered items were subsequently handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further legal proceedings.
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