The United Nations Human Rights has raised concerns over the vandalisation of activist Babloo Loitongbam's residence in Manipur. What is more is that the UN Human Rights has squarely blamed local outfits Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tengol behind the incident.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the UN Human Rights stated: "We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable."