Manipur: UNC calls three-day shutdown in Naga inhabited areas after two civilians killed

The United Naga Council (UNC), along with All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Women’s Union (NWU) and district apex bodies, convened a joint emergency meeting on Sunday, April 19 at Tahamzam in view of recent violence in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur.

The meeting condemned the killing of two Naga civilians in an incident reported at TM-Kasom village along National Highway-202 in Ukhrul district. The victims were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45) from Tashar village and Yaruingam Vashum (42) from Kharasom village.

According to the organisations, the victims were travelling on a public highway when they were waylaid and killed. The incident was described as a serious security lapse affecting civilian movement in the region.

Leaders present at the meeting observed a minute of silence and offered prayers led by Thamdok Francis, President of CNPO, to pay tribute to the deceased.

The meeting also raised concerns regarding the adequacy of security arrangements in Naga areas. It noted that the incident occurred shortly after the visit of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of Manipur to Ukhrul district, and called for accountability in ensuring public safety.

Following deliberations, the organisations announced a set of resolutions:

A three-day total shutdown will be observed across Naga-inhabited areas from midnight of April 20 to midnight of April 23, 2026. Essential and emergency services will be exempted.

A candlelight vigil will be held on April 23 at 6:30 pm in all Naga district headquarters and in Imphal to honour the victims.

A temporary suspension of social and economic ties with Kuki communities will be observed during the mourning period, in line with customary practices.

The UNC has appealed to citizens, civil society organisations and institutions to cooperate with the resolutions and maintain order during the period of mourning.