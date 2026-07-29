Manipur: UNC President assures NIA cooperation in Pastor killings probe, seeks swift action in Six Naga men murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded the statement of United Naga Council (UNC) President NG Lorho as part of its investigation into the targeted ambush and killing of three pastors in Manipur.

Speaking after interacting with NIA officials, Lorho said the UNC welcomed the investigating team and assured them of its full cooperation in uncovering the truth behind the attack.

"We welcome the NIA officials and extend our full cooperation in whatever way we can in the investigation into the targeted ambush and killings of the three pastors," he said.

Lorho also urged the NIA to expedite the investigation into the killing of six Naga men, alleging that no tangible action has been taken so far.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the investigation, stating that the Naga community had not seen any meaningful progress from the authorities.

Warning of possible escalation, Lorho said the Naga people may intensify their protest beyond the ongoing economic blockade if justice continues to be delayed. He added that the responsibility for resolving the situation lies with both the Government of Manipur and the Government of India.