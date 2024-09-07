A mysterious flying object spotted near the airport in Manipur caused brief panic and raised concerns on Saturday September 7 evening. The incident occurred between 6:35 pm and 7:05 pm when a few individuals reported seeing an unidentified object with the naked eye hovering above the airport. Shortly after, the object vanished from view.

Senior officials from the Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were quick to respond, rushing to the airport to assess the situation. Initial inquiries revealed that the last flight from Imphal had taken off between 6:30 pm and 6:35 pm.



Taking to X, Manipur police wrote, "Today, i.e., 7/9/2024 from around 6.35 pm to 7:05 pm, an unidentified flying article was detected with naked eye by few individuals above the airport. After that it was not visible. Immediately, senior officers of Police and CRPF rushed to the Airport. On enquiry, it was learnt that the last flight from Imphal took off in between 6:30-6:35 pm. One of the videos circulated in social media seems to the visual of the last flight from Imphal. On careful observation, the veracity about the news of drone flying above the airport cannot be verified."

Today, i.e., 7/9/2024 from around 6.35 pm to 7:05 pm, an unidentified flying article was detected with naked eye by few individuals above the airport. After that it was not visible. Immediately, senior officers of Police and CRPF rushed to the Airport. On enquiry, it was learnt… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 7, 2024

A video circulated on social media, purportedly showing the object in question, appeared to capture the final flight from Imphal.

However, after close examination, authorities stated that the authenticity of claims regarding a drone or any other flying object could not be confirmed at this time. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact nature of the sighting, with security officials remaining on high alert.