Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 inaugurated the 122-feet-high Marjing Polo Statue at Marjing Complex in Manipur's East Imphal.

Shah, visited Manipur, a part of the North Eastern Council (NEC), and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects in the state.

Besides this, Shah also dedicated several projects to the state.

The public programmes visited by the Union Home Minister include the inauguration of Churachandpur Medical College and the inaugural hoisting of 175 feet tall National flag at INA headquarters, Moirang.

On January 5, Shah arrived in Imphal at around 7 PM at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Manipur and he was welcomed by chief minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleagues, BJP president A Sharda Devi, and many BJP Karyakatas at the airport.

After his arrival in Imphal, Amit Shah attended a cultural event held at City Convention Centre.

On January 6 Home Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 21 different developmental projects worth Rs 1311 crore.

Other projects to be inaugurated are Manipur Olympian Park Sangaithel, Fruit Preservation Factory Nilakuthi, Paid Private Ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Churachandpur Medical College, Moreh Town Water Supply Scheme, Nongpok Thong Bridge at Eastern Side of Kangla, Infrastructure Development of DM University, Marjing Statue Complex, Development of Cave Tourism Project at Kangkhui Cave, Model Residential School at LM Block Ukhrul, 100 Bedded Residential School Rengpang, Pediatric Cardio-Thoracic Operation Theatre at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

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