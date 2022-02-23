IMPHAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the polling place in Manipur today and participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for 60 candidates. As part of his agenda, Shah will speak at two public rallies with tribal-controlled members of the Churachandpool congregation in Manipur, and he will have lunch at the house of a district party officer. He will accompany the state BJP Chief A Sharda Devi for a visit campaign at Yaiskul. Shah will meet with BJP leaders later.

The second venue for his rally is the Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency, which is home to a significant number of Gurkha populations. This will be followed by a Shah visit campaign at Yaiskul Mandal and Bhamon Leikai. The former BJP President will also meet with the party leader late at night to assess the progress of the campaign before returning to Delhi.

Ashok Singhal, Manipur's BJP Election Coordinator, told ANI about his visit to the Union Home Minister: "We are expecting a huge turnout for the Union Home Minister's visit because BJP is committed to a peaceful and prosperous Manipur."

The Union Home Minister talked about the sports personalities coming from the North-East state by saying that "Manipur has a huge and rich history of producing medal-winning athletes.Improving the sports infrastructure is the focal point of both state as well the central government. "

"A sports university has been approved by the Narendra Modi government. 16 Khelo India centres across all 16 districts in Manipur will ensure that the local talent can be tapped and taken to the level which they truly deserve," he added.