To ensure fairness and impartiality in the upcoming delimitation process for Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Manipur, Union Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has submitted a formal communication to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, outlining crucial suggestions.

The Minister underlined the paramount importance of basing the delimitation process on the latest census figures. In his communication, he stressed the need for a process devoid of bias towards any specific communities or ethnic groups, emphasizing transparency as a foundational principle to guarantee a just outcome.

One of the key proposals put forth by the Minister is the establishment of an additional unreserved Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency would encompass the eight unreserved Assembly Constituencies currently part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, presently designated as an ST reserved constituency. Anticipating a potential increase in Assembly seats from the existing 60 to 70, he advocated for a balanced distribution or creation of both reserved (SC/ST) and unreserved seats.

Looking ahead to the moratorium's anticipated lifting in 2026 and the consequential changes, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated the necessity for a comprehensive delimitation exercise based on the latest census data. He suggested the incorporation of biometrics and Aadhar linkage for accuracy and authenticity in the process.

Expressing confidence in these recommendations, the Union Minister highlighted their potential to contribute to a more balanced and fair political representation in Manipur. He reiterated that these suggestions align with democratic principles and the core values of Bharat, aiming for equitable representation for all.