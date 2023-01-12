Union minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai on January 11 reviewed various central schemes taken up in the district.

In the meeting held at the conference hall of deputy commissioner Thoubal, the district level officers of various departments apprise the minister about the various central sponsor schemes taken up by the departments. The Minister advised the officers to go to the field to take stock of the situation for better implementation of schemes.

The Minister expressed happiness regarding the implementation of Jaal Jeevan Mission in the district which is an ambitious programme to avail safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connection by 2024. He said the model implemented in the district can be applied to other parts of India also.

Regarding the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Minister instructed the officials to focused on counseling and treatment facilities in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

With regard to Mission Amrit Sarovar the Minister instructed the officials to beautify the water bodies site to attract the public. Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Amrit Sarovar projects in the district is targetted to be completed by August, 2023.

The Minister appealed the government officials to take up new initiatives to increase and ensure the availability of government benefits directly to the beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by A.Subhash Deputy Commissioner Thoubal, Jogeshchandra Haobijam SP Thoubal,ADM and other district level officers.

In a bid to counter illicit poppy cultivation in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had launched the alternative farming system for poppy planters in nine hill districts of Manipur.

Concerned by the trend of the largescale illicit poppy plantations, the Manipur government had earlier this year launched the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.

"Happy to launch the Alternative Farming System for Tribal Jhumias/Poppy Planters in different hill districts at my Secretariat. Also, distributed Rabi Crop Seeds and farming tools and equipment worth Rs 4.87 crore to the beneficiary farmers," Chief Minister N Biren had tweeted on December 15.

The programme was launched aiming at the holistic development of the tribal communities- training the indigenous inhabitants to embrace practices like organic farming, mixed crop farming, and seed management and promote sustainable farming.

The 10 districts of Manipur for which the programme was launched included Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Chandel.

Concerned by the trend of the largescale illicit poppy plantations, the Manipur government had earlier this year launched the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.