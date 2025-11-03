Manipur: Union MoS for Home Affairs reviews Central schemes, fund utilisation for IDPs in state

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, undertook a comprehensive review of the implementation of various Central Schemes and the status of funds released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for relief, resettlement, and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during his visit to Manipur on Monday, November 3.

Immediately upon his arrival in Imphal, the Union Minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Conference Hall, Old Secretariat, where he assessed the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) utilisation and the progress of multiple developmental programmes across sectors including health, education, transport and connectivity, power, tourism, rural development, housing, agriculture, food processing, handloom, handicrafts, and textiles.

Senior officials from various State Departments and Central agencies briefed the Minister on time-bound action plans aimed at accelerating development and ensuring effective delivery of flagship schemes.

During the interaction, officials highlighted the sharp decline in tourist inflow to the State — from over 1.79 lakh visitors (1.67 lakh domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019-20 to around 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024-25. While civil unrest was cited as the primary cause, the exorbitant airfares were also identified as a major deterrent for potential visitors.

Responding to this, Anurag Bajpai, PCCF and Additional Chief Secretary, urged the visiting Minister to take up the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, noting that the State Government has already communicated its concerns to the Ministry.

The Union Minister also reviewed projects funded under the 10% GBS, particularly those overseen by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), and assessed expenditure records. He further examined the implementation of the National Oil Palm Mission, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare, discussing the State’s potential, existing challenges, and the roadmap ahead.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to supporting Manipur’s development initiatives, Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured that the Central Government would provide all necessary assistance for the State’s progress and stability.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and other senior officials from both the Central and State Governments.

Later in the evening, the Minister called on Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, and discussed ongoing developmental and administrative matters.