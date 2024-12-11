Manipur's United Meitei-Pangal Committee (UMPC), on December 10 observed United Nations’ International Human Rights Day 2024 at Jama Masjid in Lilong Bazar under the theme, 'Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now'.

Community leaders, activists, and citizens gathered at the event to reflect on and advocate for the protection of human rights for all, with a particular focus on the ongoing conflict in the region.

Leaders of the organisation, including Alhaj Moulana Muheiyuddin, President of UMPC Manipur delivered speeches and stressed the need for peace, justice, and the restoration of dignity for all communities in the state.

Muheiyuddin emphasised the significance of International Human Rights Day, underscoring the collective responsibility to uphold universal rights, particularly during times of conflict.

Advocate Zakir Hussain, Legal Advisor to UMPC Manipur provided an insightful and impactful reflection on the current human rights situation in Manipur.

Advocate Hussain highlighted the critical importance of protecting human rights amidst the ongoing challenges, urging all stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety and dignity of every individual in the region.

Additional remarks were made by Alhaj Qa'ari Qayamuddin, Pesh Imam of Jama Masjid, who called for unity, dialogue, and mutual respect among all communities to foster peace and understanding in Manipur.

The event also featured a vote of thanks by Moulana Sheikh Habibullah Nadwi, Finance Secretary of UMPC Manipur, who expressed gratitude to all attendees and reiterated UMPC's continued commitment to advocating for human rights, peace, and justice in the region.

The event served as a timely reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold human dignity and ensure the protection of basic freedoms, particularly in the face of ongoing conflicts.