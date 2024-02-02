The United Naga Council (UNC) issued a compelling press communiqué on February 2 stating the escalating violence in Manipur and pleading for peace in the region.

In the statement , the UNC said that the Nagas, having adopted a stance of neutrality since the violent events of May 3, 2023, have endured numerous casualties, including attacks, molestation, arson and even abductions. The press release highlights several incidents, such as the brutal assault on four Naga women from Ukhrul in Imphal, the burning of a Liangmai Naga house at Leimakhong, and the tragic shooting of a Maring Naga woman at Sawombung.

The UNC report condemns acts of violence, including outrageous provocations and attempts of murder against Naga leaders, kidnappings, beatings and other forms of intimidation. The statement states that Nagas have consistently sought resolution through customary laws, but the attacks persist, often justified with the excuse of mistaken identity.

The press release also addresses unwarranted actions against the Nagas, such as road blockades, frisking, extortion and violent behavior by armed miscreants. Churches have been burnt and sacrilegious acts committed adding a religious dimension to the conflict.

In a strong plea for peace, the UNC urges the two groups in Manipur to cease targeting and attacking Nagas, their homes and properties in the Imphal valley and peripheral hill areas. The statement warns of potential consequences if the appeal is disregarded, including the possibility of Nagas vacating the Imphal valley and restricting access to Naga areas for other communities.