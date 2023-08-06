United Naga Council (UNC) has made a fervent appeal for participation in the Naga peoples' rally for resolving Indo-Naga political issues based on the framework agreement, said an official statement on August 6.

The rally will be held on August 9 from 10:00 AM onwards in the Naga areas of Manipur at Tamenglong HQ, Chandel HQ, Ukhrul HQ, and Senapati HQ.

''As you are aware, the Indo- Naga peace process has made significant progress with the signing of the Historic Framework Agreement between the Government of India (GOI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on August 3, 2015. However, the inordinate delay in signing the Final Agreement is a cause for concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation,'' UNC said in its statement.

It further said that to register their collective sentiment to the Government of India for exercising political will to hammer out an early negotiated solution to the protracted Indo-Naga political issue in the spirit of framework agreement and to usher enduring peace in Naga areas and northeast in general, all conscientious Naga citizen as stakeholders and well-wishers are requested to extend utmost cooperation and participation in the proposed rally prayerfully.

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