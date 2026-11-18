The United Zou Organisation (UZO) has condemned the alleged kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Solomon Manglianmung, General Secretary of the Zou Sangnaupang Pawlpi (ZSP), by cadres of the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) in Manipur's Churachandpur district on November 15.

In a statement issued on November 17, the UZO General Headquarters alleged that Manglianmung was abducted at gunpoint by armed ZRA cadres at Emmanuel Khopi, Churachandpur, at around 9 pm on November 15 while he was returning from a funeral.

According to the organisation, the student leader was allegedly assaulted until around 3 am on November 16. The cadres reportedly seized his mobile phone and warned him to dissociate himself from the ZSP.

The UZO further alleged that Manglianmung was threatened with being shot at his residence if he disclosed details of the incident. Holding the ZRA responsible for any untoward incident involving members of the Zou community, the organisation called for immediate action against those responsible.

Rejecting the allegations that Manglianmung had worked against the Zomi community, its organisations or its movements, the UZO described the charges as fabricated and aimed at intimidating a student leader who had been working for the welfare and interests of students.

The organisation maintained that every member of the Zou community has the democratic and fundamental right to associate with any organisation or movement and work towards the welfare and development of the community.

The UZO also said the alleged actions of the ZRA, which it identified as the armed wing of the Zomi Reunification Organisation (ZRO) and a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, violated the SoO ground rules and the rights of civilians.

Calling for an immediate end to the alleged kidnapping, assault and intimidation of civilians, the organisation urged the concerned authorities to arrest those responsible without delay.

It also warned that Zou civil society organisations would launch an intense agitation if no action was taken. The UZO appealed to civil society and student organisations to work towards preventing the intimidation and harassment of civilians, activists and human rights defenders.