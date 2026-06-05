Manipur University celebrates 46th Foundation Day, honours faculty for academic excellence

Manipur University celebrated its 46th Foundation-cum-Commendation Day with enthusiasm and solemnity at the University Court Hall on June 5, marking another milestone in its academic journey and recognising the contributions of faculty members and staff.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam highlighted the collective efforts of the University's teaching, administrative and support staff in ensuring the holistic development of students and the institution's overall growth despite various challenges.

She stated that the University's achievements were the result of teamwork and dedication across departments. The Vice-Chancellor particularly appreciated the Examination Section for conducting examinations in line with the academic calendar and lauded the Finance and Academic Sections for their role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the University.

Prof. Phanjoubam also acknowledged the contributions of Heads of Departments in effectively implementing academic regulations and urged the university community to continue working together towards institutional excellence and sustained growth.

In his presidential address, Prof. N. Basanta Singh congratulated faculty members who were honoured for achievements in research, innovation, patents and academic excellence. He also expressed gratitude to retiring teaching and non-teaching staff for their dedicated service and contributions to the institution.

During the programme, a commemorative brochure published by the University's Public Relations Office was officially released. The publication highlights major achievements and milestones of the University, including its early implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 from the 2021-22 academic session.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, six faculty members were honoured in recognition of their significant contributions and achievements in their respective fields.