Manipur University condemns campus bomb blast, calls for calm and vigilance

Manipur University on April 5 strongly condemned a bomb blast that occurred on its campus around 7:15 pm on April 4 near the gate of Type V, Block 8 of the University Quarters.

Describing the incident as a “heinous act,” the university said it was an attack on innocent lives and on the core values of education, peace and harmony, sending shockwaves across the academic community.

The university assured that the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff remain its top priority. Authorities responded swiftly and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies while taking necessary steps to strengthen campus security.

Appealing for calm, the university urged the community to remain vigilant and united against violence.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment, the institution also called on the public to cooperate in preserving the sanctity of the campus and support efforts to uphold peace and protect educational spaces.