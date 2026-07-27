Manipur University delegation meets CM, discusses Korea ties as ambassador visit planned

Manipur CM Khemchand Yumnam on July 27 met a delegation from the Department of Korean Language, Manipur University, and discussed strengthening educational and cultural ties between Manipur and the Republic of Korea.

Sharing details of the meeting, Yumnam said he was pleased to learn that several students from the department have secured placements in global companies, reflecting the growing opportunities created through foreign language education.

The chief minister also said the proposed visit of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India in September 2026 is expected to further deepen academic and cultural engagement between Korea and Manipur.

"Called on by a delegation from the Department of Korean Language, Manipur University, at the Secretariat today. Glad to know many students have secured placements in global companies," Yumnam posted on X.

He added that the ambassador's proposed visit would help strengthen educational and cultural ties between the Republic of Korea and Manipur, paving the way for greater collaboration in the future.