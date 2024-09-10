In response to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Manipur University has announced the postponement of all scheduled Postgraduate (PG) and Undergraduate (UG) examinations.

The university has stated that the decision was made considering the prevailing situation in the state, prioritizing the safety and well-being of students.

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The exams, which were set to take place in the coming days, have been deferred until further notice. University officials have urged students to regularly monitor the official communication channels for updates on the revised examination schedule.

The administration is closely assessing the situation and will announce the new dates once conditions improve.

Meanwhile, in a recent directive from the Higher and Technical Education Department of Manipur, all government, aided, and private colleges under its jurisdiction are instructed to remain closed on September 11 (Wednesday) and September 12 (Thursday), 2024. This order follows the previous announcement issued on September 8, 2024.

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