Manipur University has taken the decision to postpone all ongoing semester examinations in response to the severe flooding currently affecting the state. The official announcement, released on Wednesday, cited the necessity to prioritise safety amidst the escalating flood situation.

In a statement, Manipur University expressed concern for the well-being of students and staff, declaring, "This is to inform all concerned that all ongoing semester examinations under Manipur University are postponed due to the present serious flood situation in the state."

The university underscored that new examination dates will be scheduled and communicated once the flood situation improves. Students and faculty members are urged to stay updated with the latest developments regarding the rescheduling of examinations.

The decision to postpone exams received approval from higher authorities, reflecting a commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of all individuals associated with the university amidst the challenging flood conditions.