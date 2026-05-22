Manipur University scholar meets President after Kauna craft venture turns Rs 3,000 into Rs 3 crore business

A doctoral student from Manipur University, who built a handicraft business from a seed investment of Rs 3,000 into an enterprise projecting a Rs 3 crore turnover was received by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 19.

Sanju Akoijam, a PhD scholar in the Department of Economics at Canchipur, was the sole woman representative from Manipur in a group of artisans and weavers from the northeastern states invited for the special interaction. The group had earlier showcased Kauna grass crafts and traditional handmade products at the Republic Day 'At Home' reception hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan in January.

During the meeting, the artisans were presented with pashmina shawls, hosted for lunch, and taken on a guided tour of the presidential estate.

Akoijam is the founder of H.I. Store, an online venture based in Imphal that sells handcrafted Kauna grass products, dried floral arrangements, and traditional northeastern gifts. Her work earned her a Rs 7 lakh grant as one of the top 20 performers under the North Eastern Council's NEEDP scheme, facilitated through the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation under the Ministry of DoNER.

On her return, Manipur University's vice chancellor (in-charge), Ganga Prasad Prasain, felicitated her at his official chamber, recognising her achievement in combining academic work with entrepreneurship.

Akoijam credits her early momentum to two mentors at the university — economics professor Hanjabam Isworchandra Sharma, who has supervised her PhD research while encouraging her to develop sustainable livelihood models, and Sorokhaibam Keshorjit Singh, assistant professor at the Manipur Institute of Management Studies, who guided her through pitching her business for the first time.

"That initial support proved to be the crucial stepping stone for my career," she said.

Akoijam is from Singjamei Makha Oinam Thingel in Imphal East.