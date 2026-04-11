Manipur University secures 1st runner-up position at National Women Student Parliament

Manipur University has secured the 1st runner-up position at the 4th Association of Indian Universities (AIU) National Women Student Parliament 2025–26, marking a significant academic and leadership achievement for the institution.



The university’s journey began with an audition conducted by the Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare, which saw enthusiastic participation from women students across various departments. The initiative reflected a growing interest among students to engage in platforms promoting dialogue, leadership and policy-making.



Following a rigorous selection process, three students, Jessy Thiyam from the Department of South East Asian Studies (SEAS), Lepsopthei Kasar from the Department of Chemistry, and Naorem Chelsia from the Department of Political Science were chosen to represent the university. The team was guided by Dr Kh. Radhapiyari Devi, who served as the team manager.



The national event was hosted by Chaudhary Bansi Lal University from April 3 to 5, 2026, and centred on the theme “Developed India 2047: Role of Women.” The competition brought together participants from 22 universities across the country, highlighting the vital role of women students in shaping the nation’s future through informed debate, leadership and decision-making.



Demonstrating clarity of thought, consistency and strong teamwork, the Manipur University contingent progressed through the preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final rounds to reach the final stage, where they competed against Lovely Professional University, which ultimately emerged as the winner. The host institution, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, and Jiwaji University secured the second and third runner-up positions, respectively.



A notable highlight of the event was Lepsopthei Kasar being conferred the Best President Award for her exemplary role in conducting parliamentary proceedings with responsibility, composure and confidence. The team also impressed judges during the direct interjection segments of the debates, showcasing their ability to articulate perspectives and engage effectively in dynamic parliamentary discourse.



This achievement underscores the growing participation and capability of women students from Manipur University on national platforms. It also reflects the institution’s commitment to nurturing leadership, academic excellence and civic engagement among young women.