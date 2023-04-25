Manipur University on April 25 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Okinawa Churashima Foundation of Japan for cooperation in Life Sciences research and Education in Imphal.

On behalf of Manipur University, it was signed by Prof, W Chandbabu Singh, Registrar, MU, in the presence of Prof. N Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MU.

Witnesses were Prof. R Varatharanjan, Dean, School of Life Sciences, MU, Prof. M Damayenti Devi, Head, Deptt of Botany, MU, Prof. Th Binoy Singh, Head, Deptt. of Zoology, MU, and Prof. N Mohilal Meitei, Deptt. of Zoology, MU.

On behalf of Okinawa Churashima Foundation, Japan, it was signed by Dr. Yoshihito Hanashiro, chairman of the foundation, and witnessed by Yutaka Agatsuma, chairman, of Asia Supporting Organisation Alternative Plant for Opium Poppy, Japan, and Teruaki Watanabe, Director, TMH Green Pvt. Ltd. Kapashera, Delhi.

Dr. Atsushi ABE, Chief, of Botanical Laboratory, OCRC also attended the signing ceremony.

During the signing ceremony the chairman of the Okinawa Churashima Foundation, Dr. Yoshihito Hanashiro remarked that the MoU would open a window for mutual cooperation and research.

Emphasizing his views, he also remarked that Manipur could utilize the eco-friendly plant ‘early paulownia’ that grows very fast for biomass consumption and carbon-dioxide absorption.

Prof. N Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MU, thanked the Japanese team for the visit made and for understanding the University’s perception of research and development.

He also mentioned that the Indo-Myanmar region is a fertile field of flora and fauna where different research activities can be undertaken.

The MoU emphasized the exchange of manpower, protocols, literature, study material, and collaborative research.

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